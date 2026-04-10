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Jamal Cain News: Goes for season-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cain totaled 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Friday's 127-103 victory over the Bulls.

Cain scored a season-high 20 points, albeit against an opponent that seemingly gave up before the game even started. Although Cain has been able to carve out a spot in the rotation, this performance should be viewed as more of an outlier, given that he had scored single digits in the previous four games.

Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic
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