Jamal Cain News: Instant offense off bench Tuesday

Cain logged 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss to the Nets.

Cain emerged off the bench to provide instant offense, turning in 15 points in just 16 minutes of action. The 26-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes across his past four games, and Cain could continue playing meaningful minutes from the second unit to close out a losing season for the Pelicans.