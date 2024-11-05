Jamal Cain News: Minimal impact off bench

Cain racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With injuries to CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Zion Willamson (thigh), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Trey Murphy (hamstring), Cain has received depth minutes in New Orleans' forward rotation. Across his five appearances in 2024-25, Cain is averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.