Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jamal Cain headshot

Jamal Cain News: Minimal impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Cain racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With injuries to CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Zion Willamson (thigh), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Trey Murphy (hamstring), Cain has received depth minutes in New Orleans' forward rotation. Across his five appearances in 2024-25, Cain is averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.

Jamal Cain
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now