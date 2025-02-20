Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Cain headshot

Jamal Cain News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Cain (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Cain is set to return following a two-game absence due to an illness. However, he hasn't been a regular member of the rotation even when healthy. The three-year forward has been limited to only 21 appearances off the bench this season while averaging 12.3 minutes per game, so his fantasy value is close to minimal.

Jamal Cain
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
