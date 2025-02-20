Jamal Cain News: Not listed on injury report
Cain (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Cain is set to return following a two-game absence due to an illness. However, he hasn't been a regular member of the rotation even when healthy. The three-year forward has been limited to only 21 appearances off the bench this season while averaging 12.3 minutes per game, so his fantasy value is close to minimal.
