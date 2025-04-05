Jamal Cain News: Pops for 11 from bench

Cain amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and four steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

Cain has been a non-factor during his tenure with the Pelicans, but he's one of a few developmental players who may see an extended run in the final week. After not catching on with the Heat, he's appeared in 32 games for New Orleans this season.