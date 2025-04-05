Jamal Cain News: Pops for 11 from bench
Cain amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and four steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.
Cain has been a non-factor during his tenure with the Pelicans, but he's one of a few developmental players who may see an extended run in the final week. After not catching on with the Heat, he's appeared in 32 games for New Orleans this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now