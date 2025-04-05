Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Cain

Jamal Cain News: Pops for 11 from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Cain amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and four steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

Cain has been a non-factor during his tenure with the Pelicans, but he's one of a few developmental players who may see an extended run in the final week. After not catching on with the Heat, he's appeared in 32 games for New Orleans this season.

Jamal Cain
New Orleans Pelicans

