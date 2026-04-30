Jamal Cain News: Quiet despite spot start

Cain supplied five points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cain was inserted into the starting lineup after Franz Wagner was ruled out due to a calf injury. However, despite the promotion, Cain was unable to elevate his production, continuing what has been a quiet series thus far. Through five games, he has averaged just 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.