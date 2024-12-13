Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Cain headshot

Jamal Cain News: Quiet in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 11:56am

Cain contributed one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 loss to the Kings.

Cain carved out a significant role with the club early in the season due to a litany of injuries, though he has since seen a decrease in playing time with several key players returning to game action. The two-way swingman has appeared in only two of the Pelicans' last five outings, during which he has averaged 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per contest.

Jamal Cain
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now