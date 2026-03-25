Jamal Cain News: Season-high 17 points in start

Cain finished Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers with 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.

Cain moved into the starting lineup, dropping a season-high 17 points, albeit in a losing effort. With both Jalen Suggs (illness) and Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined yet again, Cain was given the starting nod for the first time this season, and certainly made the most of his opportunity. While we aren't running to add him, he is a name to watch, just in case this performance leads to an increased role moving forward.