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Jamal Cain News: Starting sans Wagner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Cain will start Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Pistons.

With Franz Wagner (calf) sidelined, Cain will draw his third career start. In his lone start during the 2025-26 regular season -- a loss to Cleveland on March 24 -- the 27-year-old forward posted 17 points, six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.

Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic
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