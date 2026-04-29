Jamal Cain News: Starting sans Wagner
Cain will start Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Pistons.
With Franz Wagner (calf) sidelined, Cain will draw his third career start. In his lone start during the 2025-26 regular season -- a loss to Cleveland on March 24 -- the 27-year-old forward posted 17 points, six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Cain See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Cain See More