Jamal Cain News: Sticks in rotation

Cain provided two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Cain remained in the rotation, logging double-digit minutes for the second straight game. After spending the majority of the season on the bench, Cain has been handed a role of late, albeit a limited one. Despite the uptick in playing time, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset at this point.