Jamal Cain News: Upgraded to standard deal
Cain agreed to a standard contract with the Magic on Friday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After joining Orlando on a one-year, two-way deal in July, Cain has been upgraded to a standard contract and will be eligible to play in the postseason. The 27-year-old forward has averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per contest across 27 appearances this season. He has logged double-digit minutes in four straight games and could remain in the rotation in the short term while Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are sidelined.
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