Jamal Mashburn Injury: Out with illness
Mashburn didn't play in Thursday's 123-107 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats due to illness.
Mashburn is unavailable while he regains health, making his status uncertain ahead of upcoming contests. He has played a minor role throughout the season, which will likely remain the case even if he returns to action soon, with both Malachi Smith and Hunter Cattoor favored over him.
Jamal Mashburn
Free Agent
