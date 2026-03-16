Jamal Mashburn News: Back in action against Osceola
Mashburn (illness) generated seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes in Sunday's 126-107 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Mashburn was rather active as a second-unit player but didn't make much of an impact during his first appearance since Feb. 8. After recovering from a significant ailment, the guard will likely play a backup role in the rotation with Hunter Cattoor while he looks to improve on his averages of 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
Jamal Mashburn
Free Agent
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