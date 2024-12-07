Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Murray (hamstring) wasn't spotted at morning shootaround ahead of Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Murray remains questionable for Saturday's clash, though it would've been a positive sign to see him testing out his hamstring during team shootaround. The team will continue to monitor the point guard closely leading up to tipoff.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

