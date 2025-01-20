Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left calf tightness.

Murray was added to the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Heat due to knee inflammation, and he's now dealing with a minor calf ailment. However, the injury isn't expected to keep him from Tuesday's action. Expect Denver to release another update on the star point guard closer to tipoff.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
