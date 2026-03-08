Jamal Murray Injury: Considered day-to-day
Murray is considered day-to-day due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Friday's loss to the Knicks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Murray was forced to leave in the second quarter of Friday's game after his foot was stepped on by teammate Nikola Jokic. The good news is that Murray appears to avoided a significant injury, but he's expected to be questionable for Monday's road tilt against the Thunder. Bruce Brown, Tyus Jones and Tim Hardaway figure to be the top candidates to enter the Nuggets' starting five if Murray were to miss time.
