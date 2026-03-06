Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Murray exited Friday's 142-103 loss to the Knicks in the second quarter and did not return due to a sprained left ankle. He closed with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 18 minutes.

Murray stepped on Nikola Jokic's foot and turned his left ankle before being helped to the locker room late in the second quarter. He was considered questionable to return but never checked back in during the blowout loss. The star point guard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game in Oklahoma City. If Murray is forced to miss time, Bruce Brown and Tyus Jones would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray
