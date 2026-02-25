Jamal Murray Injury: Exits with illness
Murray is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Boston due to illness.
Murray was considered probable due to hamstring tightness leading up to Wednesday's game. However, he left the contest in the first quarter because of illness. While he's sidelined, look for Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson to see more playing time.
