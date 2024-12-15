Jamal Murray Injury: Expected to play Monday

Murray is probable for Monday's game against the Kings due to right hamstring inflammation.

Murray returned to action Friday following a two-game absence due to right hamstring inflammation and posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 32 minutes. The point guard should suit up again Monday, and based on Friday's workload, he shouldn't face any restrictions.