Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Murray is probable for Monday's game against the Kings due to right hamstring inflammation.

Murray returned to action Friday following a two-game absence due to right hamstring inflammation and posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 32 minutes. The point guard should suit up again Monday, and based on Friday's workload, he shouldn't face any restrictions.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now