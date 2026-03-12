Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Murray is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Despite dealing with a nagging ankle sprain, the star guard is expected to play Thursday. Over his last seven outings, Murray has averaged 28.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes per game while shooting a torrid 50.0 percent from deep.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
