Jamal Murray Injury: Expected to play Thursday
Murray is probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Despite dealing with a nagging ankle sprain, the star guard is expected to play Thursday. Over his last seven outings, Murray has averaged 28.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes per game while shooting a torrid 50.0 percent from deep.
