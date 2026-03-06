Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Helped to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Murray exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

The star point guard limped to the locker room with assistance after stepping on Nikola Jokic's foot and turning his left ankle. If Murray is unable to return, Bruce Brown and Tyus Jones will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago