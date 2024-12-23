Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy against Suns

Murray is questionable to face the Suns on Monday due to a right ankle sprain.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the team could take a cautious approach. Murray played a whopping 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans, finishing with 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals. Russell Westbrook could step into a larger role if Murray is unable to go Monday.