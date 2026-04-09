Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy for Friday
Murray (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Along with Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Murray is in jeopardy of missing Denver's penultimate regular-season game. If the star point guard is ruled out, Bruce Brown, Jalen Pickett and Tyus Jones would be candidates for increased run.
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