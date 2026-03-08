Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy for Monday
Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Murray logged 18 minutes in Friday's loss to the Knicks before picking up a sprained left ankle, though he's considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's contest. If the star point guard isn't cleared to play, Jalen Pickett, Tyus Jones and Bruce Brown would be candidates to see increased playing time.
