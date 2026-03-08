Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Murray logged 18 minutes in Friday's loss to the Knicks before picking up a sprained left ankle, though he's considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's contest. If the star point guard isn't cleared to play, Jalen Pickett, Tyus Jones and Bruce Brown would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
