Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Orlando.
Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Murray and Aaron Gordon (calf). Murray logged 36 minutes against the Pelicans on Wednesday, finishing with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds. If Murray is held out, Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther could step into larger roles.
