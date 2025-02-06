Jamal Murray Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Murray (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Orlando.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Murray and Aaron Gordon (calf). Murray logged 36 minutes against the Pelicans on Wednesday, finishing with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds. If Murray is held out, Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther could step into larger roles.