Jamal Murray Injury: Lands in concussion protocol

Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Timberwolves after being placed in concussion protocols, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Murray was poked in the eye during the third quarter of Friday's game. He recorded six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes. Given the multiple hurdles needed to clear concussion protocols, Murray can be considered unlikely to play Saturday versus Utah. In Murray's absence, Julian Strawther and Russell Westbrook are candidates for increased roles.