Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Leaves game due to knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Murray (knee) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nets.

Murray played 16 minutes in the first half of Friday's game and logged seven points, four assists and one steal. His left knee appears to have flared up, which caused Julian Strawther to enter the Nuggets' starting lineup for the second half, and it remains to be seen whether Murray will return for the final two quarters of the game.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
