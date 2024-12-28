Jamal Murray Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Murray is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.

Murray has been tending to an ankle sprain but has played 39 and 40 minutes during the Nuggets' last two games. Saturday's contest is the closing leg of a back-to-back, so the Nuggets could opt to give Murray a slightly smaller workload. Regardless, it looks like he'll suit up and be available to play Detroit.