Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Murray is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.

Murray has been tending to an ankle sprain but has played 39 and 40 minutes during the Nuggets' last two games. Saturday's contest is the closing leg of a back-to-back, so the Nuggets could opt to give Murray a slightly smaller workload. Regardless, it looks like he'll suit up and be available to play Detroit.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now