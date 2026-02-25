Jamal Murray Injury: Night ends early due to illness
Murray (illness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics. He finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes.
Murray exited Wednesday's contest during the first quarter, and after receiving treatment, he's since been shut down for the rest of the night. Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson could see more time on the court as Denver's primary facilitators while Murray sit out. The Nuggets will hope that Murray can shake off the illness in time to play in Friday's game in Oklahoma City.
