Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Night ends early due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 6:58am

Murray (illness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics. He finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in eight minutes.

Murray exited Wednesday's contest during the first quarter, and after receiving treatment, he's since been shut down for the rest of the night. Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson could see more time on the court as Denver's primary facilitators while Murray sit out. The Nuggets will hope that Murray can shake off the illness in time to play in Friday's game in Oklahoma City.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago