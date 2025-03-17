Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray Injury: Not expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Head coach Michael Malone said that he doesn't think Murray (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against Golden State, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Murray is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Feb. 8 due to a sprained right ankle. The 28-year-old point guard will likely be a game-time call ahead of the club's tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET, and if he's ruled out, Jalen Pickett and Russell Westbrook are candidates for a bump in playing time.

