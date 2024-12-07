Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Murray (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Murray was absent from Saturday's shootaround, so his absence isn't entirely surprising, as the star guard is dealing with right hamstring inflammation. Russell Westbrook will likely get the start in the backcourt alongside Christian Braun, and Murray's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Sunday in the second leg of this back-to-back set.

