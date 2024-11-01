Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Poked in eye Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 8:07pm

Murray went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Timberwolves after getting poked in the eye, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Murray posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes before exiting the contest. If he can't return Julian Strawther and Russell Westbrook would likely see increased usage.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
