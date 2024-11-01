Jamal Murray Injury: Poked in eye Friday

Murray went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Timberwolves after getting poked in the eye, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Murray posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes before exiting the contest. If he can't return Julian Strawther and Russell Westbrook would likely see increased usage.