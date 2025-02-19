Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Thursday

Murray (knee) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Murray has missed only seven games so far this season, and it doesn't appear he'll miss an eighth game Thursday against the Hornets despite dealing with inflammation in his left knee. Prior to the NBA All-Star break, Murray erupted for a career-high 55 points in the win over the Trail Blazers, as it seems he's back to form as one of the better scoring guards in the league, which is a great sign for the Nuggets and fantasy managers in the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.