Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Murray (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Murray is still dealing with lingering right hamstring tightness but is likely to suit up Wednesday. The star point guard has averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers across 32.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
