Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Wednesday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Boston.
Murray is still dealing with lingering right hamstring tightness but is likely to suit up Wednesday. The star point guard has averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers across 32.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.
