Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Wednesday
Murray (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Murray continues to pop up on the injury report after spraining his left ankle in Friday's loss to New York, though he played in Monday's loss to the Thunder and is likely to suit up Wednesday. Over his last six appearances, the star point guard has averaged 28.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 36.2 minutes per contest.
