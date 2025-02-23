Jamal Murray Injury: Probable to play Monday

Murray (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Murray continues to be listed on the injury report due to left knee inflammation, but he's missed only one game since the start of the new year and should be cleared to play Monday. He's averaged 26.9 points on 54.5 percent shooting (including 45.7 percent from three on 7.0 3PA/G), 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 36.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.