Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable against Phoenix
Murray (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.
After missing Thursday's win against the Magic due to left knee inflammation, Murray might be able to return to the floor Saturday for the Nuggets to take on the Suns. If the veteran guard cannot play in Phoenix, Denver could turn to Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
