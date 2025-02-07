Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Murray (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

After missing Thursday's win against the Magic due to left knee inflammation, Murray might be able to return to the floor Saturday for the Nuggets to take on the Suns. If the veteran guard cannot play in Phoenix, Denver could turn to Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now