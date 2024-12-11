Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Murray (hamstring) was able to go through portions of Wednesday's practice, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray has missed the past two games for Denver due to right hamstring inflammation. Coach Michael Malone said Murray is still limited in what he can do, and noted that the guard will likely be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers. If Murray is unable to return, Russell Westbrook could draw another start with Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther possibly seeing an uptick in minutes.

