Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday
Murray is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with right hamstring tightness.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Nuggets may be cautious. Murray recorded 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers, but missed a game-tying free throw to end regulation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 713 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More