Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Murray is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with right hamstring tightness.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Nuggets may be cautious. Murray recorded 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers, but missed a game-tying free throw to end regulation.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago