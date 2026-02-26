Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday
Murray (illness) is questionable for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.
Murray attempted to play through the illness in Wednesday's win over the Celtics, but he only lasted eight minutes before tapping out. We'll have a better idea on Murray's status based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround, but even if he tries to power through it, he'll be a risky target in daily fantasy leagues.
