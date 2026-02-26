Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:12pm

Murray (illness) is questionable for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.

Murray attempted to play through the illness in Wednesday's win over the Celtics, but he only lasted eight minutes before tapping out. We'll have a better idea on Murray's status based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround, but even if he tries to power through it, he'll be a risky target in daily fantasy leagues.

