Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring tightness.

Murray was questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he finished with 25 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes. The questionable tag for this contest suggests a decision on Murray will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Murray is averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game since the beginning of February.

