Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable to return Friday
Murray is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Murray turned his left ankle late in the second quarter and is uncertain to return during the final two quarters. Julian Strawther started the second half in Murray's place, and Bruce Brown may also see increased playing time the rest of the way if Murray is unable to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 277 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 925 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More