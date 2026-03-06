Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Murray is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Murray turned his left ankle late in the second quarter and is uncertain to return during the final two quarters. Julian Strawther started the second half in Murray's place, and Bruce Brown may also see increased playing time the rest of the way if Murray is unable to return.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
