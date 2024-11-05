Jamal Murray Injury: Remains out Wednesday
Murray (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
The Nuggets are being extremely cautious with their star point, and since Murray remains in concussion protocol, that means Russell Westbrook should draw another start at point guard. Murray might be a few days away from being cleared, so his status should remain uncertain ahead of Friday's game against the Heat.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now