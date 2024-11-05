Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Murray (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

The Nuggets are being extremely cautious with their star point, and since Murray remains in concussion protocol, that means Russell Westbrook should draw another start at point guard. Murray might be a few days away from being cleared, so his status should remain uncertain ahead of Friday's game against the Heat.

