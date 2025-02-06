Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out against Orlando

Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray will miss Thursday's game, the second of a back-to-back for the Nuggets, as he deals with left knee inflammation. Denver will likely have to lean on Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther to pick up the slack in the backcourt with the star guard on the mend.