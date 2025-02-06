Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:10pm

Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray will miss Thursday's game, the second of a back-to-back for the Nuggets, as he deals with left knee inflammation. Denver will likely have to lean on Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther to pick up the slack in the backcourt with the star guard on the mend.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

