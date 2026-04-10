Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Murray (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, per Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com.
According to David Adelman, the Nuggets have opted to hold out their regular starters for Friday's penultimate regular-season contest. Murray was initially listed as questionable due to a shoulder issue, but he will officially take a seat alongside the rest of the starting five as Denver prioritizes rest ahead of the playoffs. With Murray and the starters sidelined, Bruce Brown, Tyus Jones, and Jalen Pickett are all expected to take on massive workloads against Oklahoma City.
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