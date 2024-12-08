Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 10:41am

Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Murray will remain sidelined for a second consecutive game during the club's back-to-back set due to right hamstring inflammation. Russell Westbrook will likely draw another start in his absence, and Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther (wrist) are candidates to see an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
