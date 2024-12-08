Jamal Murray Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Murray will remain sidelined for a second consecutive game during the club's back-to-back set due to right hamstring inflammation. Russell Westbrook will likely draw another start in his absence, and Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther (wrist) are candidates to see an uptick in playing time off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now