Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Murray has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a right shoulder impingement.

Murray will join at least three more of Denver's regular starters on the inactive list for Sunday's regular-season finale, while Nikola Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable. Murray earned his first All-Star nod in the 2025-26 campaign and will finish the regular season with averages of 25.4 points, 7.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 35.4 minutes per game across 75 appearances. Tyus Jones and Jalen Pickett will likely see increased playing time in Murray's stead.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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