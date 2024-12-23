Jamal Murray Injury: Won't play Monday against Phoenix

Murray (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray will sit out for the second leg of a back-to-back Monday due to a right ankle sprain. Given he was able to play 41 minutes in Sunday's overtime victory over the Pelicans, Murray should be available to play in Wednesday's rematch against the Suns. Murray's absence likely means that Russell Westbrook will make his seventh start of the 2024-25 regular season.