Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Murray (illness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Murray exited Wednesday's contest in the first quarter, and he's not feeling well enough to retake the floor. He'll end the game having recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over eight minutes. Expect Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson to see more playing time the rest of the way. Murray's next chance to play will come Friday at OKC.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago