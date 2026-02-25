Jamal Murray Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Murray (illness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Murray exited Wednesday's contest in the first quarter, and he's not feeling well enough to retake the floor. He'll end the game having recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over eight minutes. Expect Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson to see more playing time the rest of the way. Murray's next chance to play will come Friday at OKC.
