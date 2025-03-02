Jamal Murray News: All-around showing as top scorer

Murray closed Sunday's 110-103 loss to the Celtics with 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Murray did it all for Denver in Monday's contest, leading all Nuggets in scoring and shots made while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists in a well-rounded performance. Murray has recorded 25 or more points in 16 outings, adding at least five rebounds and five dimes in five of those contests.